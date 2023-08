Class: Graduate student

Height/Weight: 6-foot-5, 330 pounds

2022 stats (at Boston College): Started five games at left guard

Dirstine, who arrived at the start of the summer, began training camp as the primary backup at left guard to Kam Dewberry. An ankle injury has cost him the last week-plus, however, leading Jordan Moko to shift to left guard and freshman T.J. Shanahan moving in on the right side. That leaves Dirstine's exact role in doubt as the season approaches, but coach Steve Addazio brought in the former 4-star that he recruited at Boston College because he knew Dirstine was capable of handling a key role at A&M.