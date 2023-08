Class: Sophomore

Height/Weight: 6-foot-4, 330 pounds

2022 stats: Played in 7 games, starting 5

Dewberry stopped the merry-go-round at left guard last year at midseason, taking over the job and handling it well. Even though Mark Nabou has gotten some looks at the position, it's widely acknowledged Dewberry is the starter from day one this year. A powerful run blocker with impressive quickness, Dewberry should be a mainstay on the line for the next couple of years.