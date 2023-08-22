Class: Junior

Height/Weight: 6-foot-8, 315 pounds

2022 stats: started all 12 games

2022 wasn't the best of seasons for Fatheree, as he struggled with penalties and inconsistent play. But he was still easily one of A&M's best linemen and a reliable presence at right tackle, playing every game. He spent much of the spring at left tackle with Trey Zuhn out, allowing Chase Bisontis to move in on the right side. But a late spring knee injury put Fatheree behind as training camp ramped up, and he finds himself trying to force his way back into the lineup now that he's fully healthy. He may not do it, considering how well Zuhn and Bisontis have played this summer, but he will still likely get on the field as -- at worst -- a swing tackle playing both positions.



