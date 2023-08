Class: Sophomore

Height/Weight: 6-foot-6, 240 pounds

2022 stats: 6 tackles, 1 sack

Sylla, along with fellow sophomore Enai White, will be used primarily as a pass rusher. He received strong reviews for his performance from coach Jimbo Fisher earlier this summer, who said Sylla had made noticeable strides from last year. The Aggies will need someone who can get to the quarterback without blitzing, and hopefully Sylla can do just that.