Class: Sophomore

Height/Weight: 6-foot-5, 240 pounds

2022 stats: 8 tackles, 2 tackles for loss and 1 sack in 7 games

White didn't play much early last season, but saw increased time as the season spun out of control. He responded well, picking up 4 tackles and a sack against first-rounder Anthony Richardson and Florida and deflecting a pass against LSU.

The Aggies have a ton of very good defensive ends, but they're still looking for a speed rusher to establish themselves. The defense needs someone who can provide pressure off the edge, and that's a role they want to see White fill. If he can, then the A&M defense could meet the high expectations being set for it.