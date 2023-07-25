Class: Freshman

Height/Weight: 6 foot, 180 pounds

2022 stats (at La Grange High School): 24 tackles, 2 passes broken up, 1 interception; 4-star recruit according to Rivals.com

Rogers was one of the first players A&M targeted in the 2023 class and fought off LSU multiple times to gain his commitment and signature. Rogers put up big numbers on offense as well as being a shutdown corner, showing his athletic ability.

He joins a cornerback group that has depth, but is also heavy with upperclassmen. Rogers will likely see the field this year, but that could be an audition as he competes for a starting job in 2024.