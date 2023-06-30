Class: Redshirt junior

Height/Weight: 6-foot-5, 230 pounds

2022 stats: 43-71, 517 yards, 3 TD in 4 games (3 starts)

If the 2022 season didn't come off the rails when Ainias Smith got hurt against Arkansas, it definitely jumped the tracks when Johnson hit his left thumb on a helmet against Mississippi State. The subsequent broken thumb sideline Johnson for the season and put an offense that has shown signs of life into deep freeze.

A lot has changed since that injury; A&M has a new offensive coordinator, Haynes King is gone and Conner Weigman is the presumptive starter. But Johnson (like Weigman) had a solid spring in the new scheme and had the better of things in the Maroon & White Game.

While Weigman likely remains the starter, Johnson's steady play and experience in the SEC makes him an incredibly valuable asset. It's possible he's the most valuable backup in all of college football.