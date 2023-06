Class: Redshirt junior

Height/Weight: 6-foot-5, 260 pounds

2022 stats: 28 tackles, 5 tackles for loss, 3 sacks and 3 forced fumbles in 8 games (all starts)

After a breakout performance against Alabama, Diggs looked like he was on his way to a strong finish to the 2022 season before a knee injury abruptly ended it with four games left. As it was, he still led the team in sacks and forced three fumbles. A team captain one of the unquestioned leaders of the squad, the Aggie coaching staff will lean on him for not only production, but to guide younger players -- especially after the death of defensive ends coach Terry Price.