Class: Redshirt senior

Height/Weight: 6 foot, 225 pounds

2022 stats (at Colorado State): 20 carries, 61 yards in 3 games

Bailey's numbers from last season don't provide an accurate picture of his abilities. He ran for 844 yards with Boston College in 2019 and 752 with Colorado State in 2021, both under A&M offensive line coach Steve Addazio. He won't be the lead back at A&M, but he can provide some necessary brawn to get a couple of critical yards or push across the goal line.