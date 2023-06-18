Class: Junior

Height/Weight: 5-foot-11, 185 pounds

2022 stats: 44 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, 8 passes defensed in 11 games

After being a Freshman All-SEC pick and a freshman All-American according to some outlets, Chappell returned in 2022 and formed a strong corner duo with Jaylon Jones. But the plans to have Jones and Chappell backed up by Denver Harris, Maquis Groves-Killebrew and Smoke Bouie disintegrated as Jones headed to the NFL and the other three left after last season.

Now, the Aggies are looking to Tony Grimes, Sam McCall, Deuce Harmon, Josh DeBerry and others at corner, and Chappell remains the constant. After missing a couple of weeks this spring that caused real concern he may not return to A&M himself, Chappell was back by the end of spring practice and returned to his starting spot.

If the A&M defense is more aggressive this season, Chappell, Grimes and others could see more man coverage. That could mean for more playmaking opportunities for Chappell, who found some opponents unwilling to challenge him last season. If his numbers improve just a little and he maintains his strong play, he could be an All-SEC selection this year.