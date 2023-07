Class: Junior

Height/Weight: 6-foot-1, 185 pounds

2022 stats: 61 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 6 passes defensed, 2 interceptions

A safety with cornerback coverage skills, Gilbert led the team in interceptions last year. He has been consistently overlooked, but has become a steady presence in the defensive secondary. He and Demani Richardson will be expected to anchor the middle of the field with a new-look cornerback group on the outside.