Class: Sophomore

Height/Weight: 6-foot-4, 250 pounds

2022 stats: 22 catches, 233 yards, 2 TD

Green was one of the players most affected by A&M's weak offense last year, with his receptions well below expectations. Still, the true freshman showed plenty of potential and scored touchdowns against Alabama and LSU. Now an unquestioned SEC-caliber talent, he should get a lot more work in the offense of Bobby Petrino. A good season could have him in contention for All-SEC honors.