Nolen showed flashes of brilliance last year, busting into the backfield and disrupting plays. He also had normal freshman struggles, but really came into his own when teamed with McKinnley Jackson.

He had an excellent spring, winning the defense most improved award. Coach Jimbo Fisher said he's 10 pounds of muscle away from being "a monster", but had plenty of impressive moments anyway. With his speed and strength, Nolen definitely looks the part of the nation's top defender in the 2022 class. Now the Aggies hope he proves it.