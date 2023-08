Class: Sophomore

Height/Weight: 6 foot, 195 pounds

2022 stats: 22 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 1 sack, 2 passes defensed in 11 games (3 starts)

Last season was supposed to allow Kerr to slowly develop into a role with the defense, but injuries had him on the field a lot more often than originally planned. He got time at both nickel and safety and, predictably, had some ups and downs. Twenty pounds heavier this season, the speedy Kerr could be more than just a role player at safety in his second season.