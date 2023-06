Class: Super senior

Height/weight: 6-foot-2, 215 pounds

2022 stats: 7 catches, 89 yards, 1 TD

Preston ended the 2021 season on a high note with a career-best game against LSU. But he was out of the starting lineup by the start of last season and only got to starts in spite of A&M's shortages at wide receiver last year. This spring, he was also with the backups as Ainias Smith, Moose Muhammad, Noah Thomas and Evan Stewart entrenched themselves as starters.