News More News
ago football Edit

Aggies by the numbers: McKinnley Jackson takes lead role on defense

Mark Passwaters • AggieYell
Publisher
@mbpRivals

AggieYell.com's series on members of Texas A&M's 2023 football team continues with a look at defensive tackle McKinnley Jackson.

McKinnley Jackson was a monster when healthy last season.
McKinnley Jackson was a monster when healthy last season.

Class: Senior

Height/Weight: 6-foot-2, 325 pounds

2022 stats: 37 tackles, 7 tackles for loss, 2 sacks, 1 fumble recovery and 1 blocked kick in 8 games

When Jackson was close to healthy last year, he was absolutely unstoppable. In basically seven games, he had 10 more tackles and 4 more tackles for loss than he had in the 20 games he played in his first two seasons.

A team captain last season, Jackson has taken it upon himself to be a leader by example and as a voice in the locker room. Not wanting to go out on a sour note, Jackson decided to ignore the NFL for one more season and come back to College Station. If he remains healthy, teaming with Walter Nolen up front could make that decision a financially astute one.

Projected role

Starting defensive tackle

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}