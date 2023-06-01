Class: Senior

Height/Weight: 6-foot-2, 325 pounds

2022 stats: 37 tackles, 7 tackles for loss, 2 sacks, 1 fumble recovery and 1 blocked kick in 8 games

When Jackson was close to healthy last year, he was absolutely unstoppable. In basically seven games, he had 10 more tackles and 4 more tackles for loss than he had in the 20 games he played in his first two seasons.

A team captain last season, Jackson has taken it upon himself to be a leader by example and as a voice in the locker room. Not wanting to go out on a sour note, Jackson decided to ignore the NFL for one more season and come back to College Station. If he remains healthy, teaming with Walter Nolen up front could make that decision a financially astute one.