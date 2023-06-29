Class: Freshman

Height/Weight: 6 foot, 180 pounds

2022 stats (at Union, Okla. High School): 30 catches, 821 yards (27.4 YPC), 9 TD



Tease was a last-minute flip from Arkansas, signing on Dec. 21 of last year. The Aggies came after Tease with a fury down the stretch, looking to add his elite speed to the offense. He showed that speed off in the Maroon & White Game, blowing past defenders for a 51-yard touchdown pass early in the game.

The Aggies have some really good receivers, but few are faster than Tease is. A former sprinter in high school, he was one of the fastest players in all of Oklahoma. Odds are A&M will find a way to put that speed to work this year too.