Aggies by the numbers: Micah Tease brings the speed to A&M's offense
AggieYell.com's series on members of the 2023 Texas A&M football team continues with wide receiver Micah Tease.
Class: Freshman
Height/Weight: 6 foot, 180 pounds
2022 stats (at Union, Okla. High School): 30 catches, 821 yards (27.4 YPC), 9 TD
Tease was a last-minute flip from Arkansas, signing on Dec. 21 of last year. The Aggies came after Tease with a fury down the stretch, looking to add his elite speed to the offense. He showed that speed off in the Maroon & White Game, blowing past defenders for a 51-yard touchdown pass early in the game.
The Aggies have some really good receivers, but few are faster than Tease is. A former sprinter in high school, he was one of the fastest players in all of Oklahoma. Odds are A&M will find a way to put that speed to work this year too.
Projected role
Backup wide receiver.