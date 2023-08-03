Aggies by the numbers: Richardson returns to lead the secondary
AggieYell.com's series on members of the 2023 Texas A&M football team continues with safety Demani Richardson, who will wear #26.
Class: Redshirt senior
Height/Weight: 6-foot-1, 215 pounds
2022 stats: Team-lead 73 tackles, 2,5 tackles for loss, 6 passes defensed, 1 interception, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery, 2 touchdowns
What was shaping up to be a pretty miserable offseason started to turn around when Richardson announced he would be taking advantage of a fifth year at A&M and would return for 2023. With that, the Aggies regained their strong safety, a team leader and their leading tackler. Richardson provides plenty of starting experience and should help himself in the eyes of NFL scouts if the defense improves as many anticipate.
Projected role
Starting strong safety.