Class: Redshirt senior

Height/Weight: 6-foot-1, 215 pounds

2022 stats: Team-lead 73 tackles, 2,5 tackles for loss, 6 passes defensed, 1 interception, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery, 2 touchdowns

What was shaping up to be a pretty miserable offseason started to turn around when Richardson announced he would be taking advantage of a fifth year at A&M and would return for 2023. With that, the Aggies regained their strong safety, a team leader and their leading tackler. Richardson provides plenty of starting experience and should help himself in the eyes of NFL scouts if the defense improves as many anticipate.