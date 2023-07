Class: Redshirt freshman

Height/Weight: 6-foot-5, 250 pounds

2022 stats: No stats in two games; redshirted

A native of Uppsala, Sweden, Ohrstrom made a massive jump from RIG Academy to the SEC last year. While he still lacks polish, he had clearly improved from last summer to this spring. Probably the most athletic tight end on the roster, he could find himself on the field in some situations this season as he continues his adjustment to big time college football.