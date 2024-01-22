Bourdon, a longtime Duke commit, was the only player coach Mike Elko and offensive line coach Adam Cushing actively recruited after leaving Durham for College Station. He took an official visit to A&M this past weekend, and that was enough for him to decide to change his destination from the ACC to the SEC.

Bourdon is A&M's 16th commit for the 2024 class. Fourteen of those players have already signed, with Bourdon and Timpson 5-star ATH Terry Bussey being the only two to wait until National Signing Day.

Bourdon is the third offensive tackle commit for the 2024 class, joining 4-stars Blake Ivy and Ashton Funk. They will join former Troy left tackle Derrick Graham as the new members of the tackle corps this season.

Bourdon has prototype left tackle size at 6-foot-6 and 295 pounds, but his quickness is pretty impressive. He gets off the ball fast and can serve as a lead blocker on counter plays, where he comes across the line of scrimmage. Then again, he does play lacrosse as well, so maybe it's not a surprise he can move a little bit.

And he's mean. You can see several instances where he plants the guy across from him. He's got solid footwork and, again, you can see he moves well laterally (lacrosse, anyone?). I like that a smaller, faster defensive end tried to set him up with an outside-in move and Bourdon not only stopped it, he shoved the poor guy all the way to the right hashmark. Ouch.

Technically, Bourdon's got some work to do. He needs to improve on his punch and stay low off the snap. If he would hit these guys in the center of their mass, he'd knock them into next week. But he's got outstanding speed and footwork for his size and he's clearly strong enough. He just needs to work on technique and he could be a guy in the mix for some SEC work in 2025.