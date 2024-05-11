Pearland Shadow Creek 4-star cornerback Cobey Sellers committed to the Aggies Saturday afternoon, giving them 11 commitments for the 2025 recruiting class. He chose A&M over Texas and Oklahoma, both of whom had been favored at certain times before the Aggies picked up the pace.

Sellers did just about everything for Shadow Creek last year, starting 6 games at quarterback and completing 58 of 82 passes for 956 yards and 17 touchdowns and just 1 interceptions. Before taking over as the signal caller, Sellers played shutdown cornerback, tallying 12 tackles and a forced fumble as opponents largely avoided throwing in his direction.

Sellers not only has the size that Mike Elko desires in his corners, but has some speed as well. He was timed running the 200-meter-dash in 21.8 seconds during his sophomore year at Fort Bend Christian.

A&M now has three cornerback commits and nine 4-stars on their commit list. Five of those commits are from the Houston area.