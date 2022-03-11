Aggies KO Auburn, move closer to punching tourney ticket

When the Aggies (22-11, 11-9 SEC) and Auburn (27-5, 15-4 SEC) met in February, the Tigers won by 17 points. The game also served as a wakeup call for the Aggies, who promptly won six of their next seven.

A&M coach Buzz Williams decided to counter Auburn's size advantage with speed in the rematch, and the Aggies roared out of the gate. Behind strong first halves from forward Henry Coleman (16 points) and Tyrese Radford (team-high 19 points), A&M was up 37-21 at the half. The Aggies shot nearly 46% from the floor in the first half, while holding Auburn to just 16%.

The Tigers didn't make a run to start the second half and the Aggie stretched their lead out to 20 when Radford hit a jump shot with 11:16 to go to make it 53-33. But the Tigers finally began to make a game of it in the final 10 minutes, as guard Wendell Green hit four straight 3-pointers to help cut the lead to 4 with just 39 seconds remaining.

But the Tigers would get no closer, as Jackson held them off down the stretch with a remarkable effort. He threw down a savage dunk on a pass from Coleman with 1:54 to go, then blocked a layup attempt by Auburn's Zep Jasper from behind with 58 seconds left. Jasper had stripped Jackson of the ball on Auburn's side of the court, then thought he had an uncontested layup. Instead, Jackson leaped and slapped the ball off the backboard and keeping the lead at 7.

The senior would then sink five free throws in the final 37 seconds to finish with 17 points and a place in Aggie history as the spark of one of the most shocking wins in decades.

Now very much in contention for an NCAA Tournament berth, the Aggies will face the winner of today's matchup between LSU and Arkansas for a spot in the SEC Tournament finals.