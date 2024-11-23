Chad Cross, a DFW native, began his career in the roofing industry in 1996. Out of a desire to provide quality and excellence in customer service, Chad launched his own company, CLC Roofing, Inc. in 1999. Chad is a second-generation Aggie, a member of the Class of ‘94 and was a member of the Corps of Cadets Squadron 12. Chad is married to wife Lynee ‘95 and they have 3 Aggie sons: Cade ‘22, Carson ‘25 and Chase ‘27. Chad enjoys playing golf, reading, watching sports and spending time with family at their home in Southlake, Texas. As multi-sport season ticket holders, Chad and Lynee are blessed to spend a lot of time in Aggieland attending Aggie sports events.Chad has more than 25 years of experience in the roofing industry, including sales, project management, manufacturer representation, as well as catastrophe adjusting. Chad and his team at CLC Roofing, Inc. strive to make sure clients just like you receive the level of excellence in service and workmanship that you deserve! For your roofing needs, contact Chad Cross at (972) 304-4431 or info@clcroofing.com and mention Aggieyell.com.





The Aggies (8-3, 5-2 SEC) scraped back from a 21-0 first half deficit to take a late lead against the Tigers (5-6, 2-6 SEC), only to have that lead evaporate in the waning seconds and see the game slip away in a 43-41 four-overtime loss.

“That one hurts. It hurts a lot,” coach Mike Elko said.

In spite of the pain of a close defeat on the road, the Aggies find themselves in the same position they were in before the game, thanks to Oklahoma’s 24-3 drubbing of Alabama: beat Texas and they’re in the SEC Championship Game against Georgia.

The Tigers, who have struggled to score in SEC play, took the opening kickoff and went 65 yards in 10 plays, converting two third downs and completing a 31-yard pass from Payton Thorne (19-31, 301 yards, 2 TD, 1 INT) to Cam Coleman (7 catches, 128 yards, 2 TD) to put the ball at the A&M 2. Running back Jarquez Hunter (28 carries, 130 yards, 3 TD) scored two plays later to give Auburn a 7-0 lead.

Missing running back Le’Veon Moss and wide receiver Cyrus Allen, the Aggies got the flashiest weapon left in their quiver, freshman Terry Bussey (3 catches, 29 yards; 3 carries, 8 yards; 52-yard kickoff return), involved immediately. Bussey caught a pass for 12 yards and carried twice for 11 as the Aggies moved to the Auburn 36 before the drive stalled. But kicker Randy Bond, who had only missed twice all season, was wide left on a 53- yard attempt.

Auburn quickly took advantage, as Aggies immediately gave up a 63-yard touchdown pass from Thorne to Coleman, a one-time A&M commit, to make it 14-0 with 6:05 to go in the first quarter.

“The ball went over our head. You can’t let the ball get over your head,” Elko said.

A&M drove into Auburn territory again on their next drive, but Reed throw an interception at the Auburn 12. Auburn quickly went 88 yards, completely missing Keandre Lambert-Smith (2 catches, 104 yards) on a 60 yard catch and run — with two missed tackles — and Coleman on a 15-yard touchdown pass that was child’s play.

The Aggies finally got something going on their third drive, with quarterback Marcel Reed (22-35, 297 yards, 3TD, 1 INT; 66 yards and 1 TD rushing) converting a 3rd and 9 with a 12-yard scramble and Amari Daniels (27 carries, 90 yards, 1 TD) barely converting a 4th and 1 at the Auburn 10. Reed lunged across from a yard out on 3rd and goal for his seventh rushing touchdown of the season with 4:13 to go in the half to finish a 15-play drive.

The Aggies finally got a tackle for loss and a sack — both from Cashius Howell — then Auburn punter shanked an 18-yard punt to give A&M the ball at the Tigers’ 49. But A&M couldn’t do anything with a golden opportunity and went to the locker room down 21-7.

A&M got the second half kickoff and did something with it, going 76 yards in 10 plays to cut Auburn’s lead to seven. Reed found Walker and Bussey for completions of 15 and 13 yards on back-to-back plays, then finished the drive with a 14-yard touchdown pass to Noah Thomas.

After a quick three and out by Auburn after A&M’s Shemar Turner and Taurean York stuffed Hunter on 3rd and 1, the game had its second one-play drive. Reed threaded a slant between two Auburn defenders to Thomas, who went 73 yards untouched to tie the score.

“Nobody had the script for what happens, and nobody blinked, and nobody backed up, and we just kept fighting,” Elko said.

The Tigers responded with a strong drive, highlighted by a pair of big runs by Hunter, but a tackle for loss by Howell and a false start helped force Auburn into a 40-yard field goal attempt. Ian Vachon shanked the effort wide left, keeping the game tied.

Auburn did cash in on their next possession, after Thorne rolled out and threw a 44-yard pass to Lambert-Smith, who out jumped corner Dezz Ricks to bring the ball in at the Aggie 11. Three plays later, Hunter scored from a yard out to make it 28-21.

The Aggies were forced to punt on their next possession, but Tyler White pinned Auburn at their 11. Two plays later, Throne bizarrely threw a well-covered receiver that was deflected by linebacker Scooby Williams right into the hands of A&M’s BJ Mayes, setting the Aggies up at the Auburn 15. The Aggies sputtered and were forced to settle for a 32-yard field goal by Bond to cut the deficit to 28-24.

Auburn had a quick three and out, helped by Dalton Brooks coming untouched on a safety blitz to sack Thorne on 3rd and 13.

Auburn punter Oscar Chapman then shanked his second kick of the night, allowing the Aggies to take over at the Tigers’ 45. But the Aggies failed to do anything with it. After a wide open Theo Ohrstrom dropped an easy reception on third down, A&M failed to convert on a 4th and 6, giving Auburn the ball back at their own 41 with 9:56 left.

The Aggie defense quickly forced a three and out, making the failed gamble sting less. A&M took over at their own 20 and picked up a quick 15 yards on a designed run by Reed, but an intentional grounding call on the next play lost 13 yards.

Unfazed, Reed stood in the pocket and found Barber for 36 yards on 3rd and 14 to move the Aggies to the Auburn 33.

After Reed completed a first down pass to Tre Watson (3 catches, 24 yards) and ran for another, Daniels capped an 80-yard, nine-play drive with an 8-yard scoring run to give A&M their first lead, 31-28, with 4:01 remaining in the game.

A&M forced a quick three and out for the Tigers, taking over at their own 41. But on the first play from scrimmage, Reed fumbled the snap, which led to a 7-yard loss. The Aggies could not convert on a 3rd and 6, and had to punt it away again.

“I think that play was very important play in the game, and I think if I didn't do that, we'd probably get first down and run the clock down and win the game,” Reed said.

Auburn had a final shot with 2:33 remaining and the ball at their own 15 with no time outs. Thorne, who had been limited in the running department all game, ran right up the middle for 23 yards on 4th and 2 at the Auburn 37. Back to back 11-yard runs by Alston moved Auburn inside the A&M 20, but the Aggies were eventually able to force Auburn to settle for a 29-yard field goal by Vachon to send the game to overtime.

A&M struck first in overtime, with Reed connecting with Jahdae Walker (7 catches, 69 yards, 1 TD) for a 12-yard touchdown. Auburn countered with a short scoring run by Hunter, and then the two teams traded field goals in the second overtime.

Both teams failed to convert on their first two-point attempts, with Reed’s pass to Watson bouncing off his hands.

“I think I could have, you know, got into another throw,” he said. “And I'm still thinking about that. I’ve got to move on from it, but I’m thinking about it right now.”

On their next two-point try, Thorne found a leaping Lambert-Smith in the end zone to put the Tigers up 43-41. On their attempt, Bussey moved into the backfield to take the snap, then flipped it to Reed, who had come in motion. Reed then rolled to his right and threw the ball to Daniels, who had it bounce of his hands to seal the loss.

“Lots at stake. (We put) so much into this game for moments like this, and they don't come around often, losing, just losing, it just hurts overall,” defensive tackle Albert Regis said.