White, a key piece of the linebacker rotation in each of his four seasons, is by far the bigger loss. He had 35 tackles, 4 tackles for loss, a sack and a forced fumble in just seven games this season, missing nearly half the year with a knee injury suffered in the season opener against Sam Houston.

For his A&M career, White tallied 139 tackles, 10.5 TFL, 5.5 sacks, a fumble recovery and an interception. The interception came on the first series of A&M's victory in the 2021 Orange Bowl.

Lee, a redshirt junior, also missed multiple games due to injury but racked up a career high 9 tackles and .5 TFL this year.

Currently, the Aggies only have junior Edgerrin Cooper and freshman Martrell Harris on their linebacker depth chart, though senior Chris Russell could return. A&M is likely to be active in the transfer portal to fill its needs at the position.