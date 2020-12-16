AggieYell - Aggies sign elite lineman Reuben Fatheree

Why he chose A&M: “First would have to be education. I want a college degree. My family puts an importance on education. Next would be life on campus - people treat me and my family well.”

There are very few true freshmen who are ready to play offensive tackle in the SEC. Fatheree may be an exception. He’s the complete page: size, quickness good technique and an extremely nasty playing style.

Fatheree is a giant: 6-foot-8 and more than 300 pounds. Frequently, he is found on the second level because he obliterated his opponent and knocked them out of the play completely. He is an imposing drive blocker who can take control immediately with his long arms and push someone out of the way. Or put them on their backside. Either/or.

But, even with his size, he’s got good lateral movement. There are plays were much smaller defensive ends try to get around him to the outside, but he cuts off the edge and basically eliminates them. He’s also got the speed to pull and lead counter plays.

Fatheree physically dominates opponents in one of the top high school leagues in the country. He could still get stronger in his lower body and burst off the ball a little faster, but he’s already much stronger than most high school tackles. He reminds me a lot of Luke Joeckel, probably the best Aggie offensive tackle ever. Both are huge, technically sound with good punch and surprising quickness. He may not start immediately, but he’ll find his way onto the field sooner rather than later.