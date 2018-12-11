Ay: Malik this year you all have made it pretty far in the playoffs, what all have you been focusing on?

Malik: Weve been working on team effort and playing as a team.

AY: On the flipside let’s talk recruiting. A young player, but still recruited very intensely. Who has been on you?

Malik: All the coaches, I really don’t know name by name.

AY: Ok , Well Who stands out....

Malik: (Quiet for a moment, and then we both agreed) Texas A&M.

AY: OK, so what do you think about those guys?

Malik: That’s a great group of coaches. They treat me like family when I’m down there.

AY: When is the last time you were there?

Malik: The last game...7 overtime’s (LSU). Yes Ma’am, that was pretty neat.

AY: Other than Texas A&M who else is on you pretty hard?

Malik: I talk Georgia, I talk to Mississippi State.

AY: When the day does come for you to pick a school what is it going to take?

Malik: Family.

AY: Has your family been to A&M with you?

Malik: My mom has.

AY: What does she think?

Malik: She likes it a lot.