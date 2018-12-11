AggieYell 1-on-1 with Malik Hornsby
Malik Hornsby talks one-on-one with AY about the Playoffs, Recruiting and Texas A&M.
Ay: Malik this year you all have made it pretty far in the playoffs, what all have you been focusing on?
Malik: Weve been working on team effort and playing as a team.
AY: On the flipside let’s talk recruiting. A young player, but still recruited very intensely. Who has been on you?
Malik: All the coaches, I really don’t know name by name.
AY: Ok , Well Who stands out....
Malik: (Quiet for a moment, and then we both agreed) Texas A&M.
AY: OK, so what do you think about those guys?
Malik: That’s a great group of coaches. They treat me like family when I’m down there.
AY: When is the last time you were there?
Malik: The last game...7 overtime’s (LSU). Yes Ma’am, that was pretty neat.
AY: Other than Texas A&M who else is on you pretty hard?
Malik: I talk Georgia, I talk to Mississippi State.
AY: When the day does come for you to pick a school what is it going to take?
Malik: Family.
AY: Has your family been to A&M with you?
Malik: My mom has.
AY: What does she think?
Malik: She likes it a lot.
