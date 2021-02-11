AggieYell - AggieYell Mailbag

On a very chilly week in Texas, it's time for the AggieYell Mailbag!

Adding Baylor Cupp to operate with Jaylen Wydermyer could mean trouble for opponents.

Q: So ... now that BT went to LSU, What’s the move for the last Scholarship? Will they sign Crownover or is there another prospect out there yet they would sign and still grey shirt Crownover? (dad_in_tx) A: Like I said in Talking Points yesterday, I don’t think there’s a rush to do anything with the last scholarship. May as well wait through spring practice and see if anyone interesting pops up in the transfer portal. Q: Will you be doing a feature article like the old days where you do a player by player analysis of this year's recruiting class? (Hogtide) A: I kind of did that for each guy on signing day, but heck, it’s the offseason and there’s always a need for content, so why not? Q: What's the Spring Football schedule looking like? (84aggiect) A: The spring game is set for April 17, but that’s the only thing that’s official at the moment. It would be reasonable guess to think they’ll start practicing around March 20. Q: Why the weird recruitment of Dametrious Crownover? I get that he's played at a small school but his size, speed, and agility on tape are of the "freak show" variety, huge offer list, and so on. He was a 4* but now he's a 3* and was a candidate for a blueshirt (looks like he'll get Thomas's spot now though). It just seems weird to me that such a stud has an odd recruitment. Can y'all elaborate on what's gone on with him? (AggieinDC) A: I think part of it is they just don’t know how to use him. He’s not going to beat out Jalen Wydermyer, Baylor Cupp or Blake Smith at tight end, and honestly, Fernando Garza looked like he was the more refined prospect in their last batch of film. You’ve also got Max Wright at tight end too. And they’re so deep at defensive end with quality, it’s hard to see him breaking in there too. The best option for him may be to see if they can grow him into a tackle. In my mind, he’s turned out to be more potential than established production. Q: Are there any decent pitchers on the Aggie baseball team? (H273) A: As usual, pitching’s not the glaring problem. The bats are. The three guys I like are Jonathan Childress, who didn’t pitch last year due to Tommy John surgery; Bryce Miller, who will probably be the Friday starter and William & Mary transfer Chris Farrell, who knows how to pitch. They’ve got a lot of young power arms, but little experience. Still, I’ll bet they assemble a solid rotation within the first couple of weeks. Q: I think we should recruit one of the top-2 LBs from Tennessee in the transfer portal for the remaining scholarship, what do you think? (kyling) A: If you can get Henry To’oto’o, sure. Otherwise, nah. They’re going to run the 4-2-5 almost exclusively and they have the bodies to do it. Q: who did Victory Vita[?] sign with after we cut him loose? A: He hasn’t signed yet. Jimbo saving the last scholly for a transfer? A: Possibly. It would make sense to at least keep your powder dry to see if anyone appears. How will Jimbo use the abundance of TE talent ,avoiding injury? We gonna see a hybrid TE/Split receiver/ double TE and both go deep? (Bobdoc54) A: I think you’ll see them used in a lot of different ways, but a nightmare scenario will be Wydermyer and a healthy Cupp both in the slot, because they’re either going to get single coverage fro a linebacker (too slow) or a safety (too small) OR they leave the outside receivers running free. If Cupp is healthy and was what he was in 2019 — when, so help me, he was THE tight end on that team — then conference opponents will be watching a lot of film trying to figure out how to deal with those two.

Jhamir Johnson's arrival probably puts the brakes on any tackle competition.

Q: Sumlin to Bama - do you think his head coaching days are over A: I really don’t care. As long is he isn’t around causing problems for the A&M program and/or being a jerk to me, he can do what he wants. What was his main weakness as it appears he got lucky with Johnny (Fatrobby) A: The inability to adjust, to recognize that his scheme had been caught up with and an inability to take personal responsibility for the shortcomings in his program.

Q: In the army units have what we call Mission Essential Task Lists (METL). These are the fundamental tasks the unit must be able to accomplish to be a successful unit. I will kind of water down terminologies for better understand. Let’s say for a tank unit the METL is:

- Movement to find the enemy. - Prepare a defense. - Attack the enemy. - React to incoming artillery. - Use appropriate formations for movement.

That said. From a program perspective what tasks are are we doing well and are there any tasks that can use perhaps more than a little improvement? ArmyTanker) A: Ok, let’s break this down in five different METL categories, like you did. They are: Recruitment of talentDevelopment of said talentEffective utilization of talentGameplanningAdjusting to opposing teams

Number 1, Recruitment of talent: They’ve got the number 4 class in the nation after two straight top tens. They’re already in the top 10 for 2022. Enough said. They’re doing this well. Number 2, Development of said talent: You saw Kellen Mond, the offensive line and the defensive front improve markedly in 2020. You even saw the secondary get better. They’re succeeding here. Number 3, Effective utilization of talent: What were A&M’s strengths last year? Running the football, keeping the chains moving and stopping the run. That’s what they were designed for and that’s what they did. Success. Number 4, Gameplanning: A&M went from one of the more pass-heavy offenses in 2019 to a real grind it out group last year. That was their identity and that’s how they played it. So they went from average to superior year-over-year. Now, what will they do in 2021, with a different-looking roster? The backs remain, but you’e got a new quarterback and should have more explosive receivers and tight ends. Number 5, adjusting to opposing teams: After halftime of the Florida game, A&M essentially said “screw it” and just went after opponents in a physical nature. They were balanced and Mond was excellent, but if they could run, they were doing it. And the defensive scheme was the same as it’s been the previous two seasons: you’re not going to run. Try throwing. That worked in every single game, but Alabama had the antidote. They threw — well. So the Aggies really have to learn to adjust their scheme to stop Alabama. Otherwise, they had the ability to make other teams adjust to them, and that’s where championship teams operate. Q: Out of all of the players we’ve had in the last decade or so that have never reached their contributing potential (fizzled out, kicked off the team, or retired from injuries), who have been the biggest disappointments? A: Hmm. Kyler Murray, Kyle Allen and Speedy Noil immediately come to mind. I thought Justin Manning was going to be a force on the defensive line, and he never even got on the field. Connor Lanfear was on his way to the NFL before injuries absolutely wrecked him. Kellen Diesch was a huge disappointment. And, even though people remember them fondly for the end of 2018, Quartney Davis and Kendrick Rogers never came close to fulfilling their potential.

Can you give a list of strengths and weaknesses comparing King and Calzada? (Gigem85) A: Calzada has height and a huge arm. There’s not a throw he can’t make. King has command of the offense, superior to elite speed, improved accuracy and command of the huddle.

Q: Who do you see starting at C (TAMU_InsiderOnTwitter) A: If he’s healthy, Luke Matthews. Q: How far from 5-5 do you think LSU rebounds next season? (AgNok) A: That’s a loaded question. They get a lot back, but a lot of what they had last year wasn’t good. Their corners will be excellent, and their defense should be better than it was in 2020. Their offensive line returns, and it was just ok. They’ve got to sort out their quarterback situation and get some backs and wideouts to perform. The talent is there; the development was not in 2020 and the schemes were bad. They could be an 8-4, 9-3 team next year and A&M will have to be ready to take them out come late November.

Q: What are your thought on A&M's position with Harold Perkins? The national guys seem to think we're even with several others. (Jaydub2) A: Maybe I’m a bright side kind of guy, but I’ve thought A&M leads for him for a while and have no interest in changing that opinion. Q: Can you provide updated insight on some of the major recruiting targets (top 10, not verbally committed) for 2022? (OferAg) A: Woof. That’s a toughie. But here goes. At QB, they’d love to add Cade Klubnik. Probably not happening, so Tevin Carter moves up to the top of the prospective list for QB 2. At WR, 4-star Kojo Antwi out of Suwanee, Ga. is one to watch. I think it’s either A&M or Ohio State for him, with Georgia also a possibility. There are two offensive linemen, Kelvin Banks and Kam Dewberry, that A&M wants badly. I know they’re in good shape with Dewberry (top three of A&M, Ohio State and OU), and last time I checked in with Banks, A&M was good there too. Harold Perkins, the 4-star LB you’ve seen mentioned a question ago, is another big target and I think they’re sitting well with him. Bobby Taylor, the corner out of Katy, is committing somewhere Feb. 24 and odds are that somewhere is A&M. Gabe Dindy is a high 4-star DT out of Florida that has A&M in his top 4, but OU is probably his leader. Devon Jackson, a 4-star outside linebacker out of Omaha (Neb.) Burke, has A&M in his final four. In a telling commentary on the state of the Nebraska program, the hometown Cornhuskers are not. A&M is in on a bunch of in-state safeties including Bryan Allen and Bryce Anderson.

Q: When a player gets injured in a game and the medical staff rushes over, what’s the first thing they say or ask? (Shacky84) A: Depends on the injury. If it’s lower body, the first question is, “what hurts?” Or “Where does it hurt?” If it’s a head injury, it’s “where are you?” Or something like that. You don’t want to end up like this guy…



