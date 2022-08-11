AggieYell Mailbag

Q: Erik Young - Guessing he's not back with the team?

A: He is not.

Is Jimbo really going to try and stretch the field? We keep hearing we have players that can NOW take the "top off" the field. I hope that the play calling takes advantage of that fact. However, I'm a bit hesitant to believe it. Caleb Chapman could stretch the field, albeit when healthy which wasn't often. Then I go back and see that in some games he isn't running any deep routes to help open up the running lanes or the middle of the field. Demond Demas, although an idiot apparently, could stretch the field... "Not hard to learn a go route."

A: A lot of that had to do with the quarterback situation. If you go back and look at Kent State, the playcalls were totally different than the rest of the season.

Donell Harris - Any word on what caused him to retire? (Sorry if I missed that update, if given) (crupitch03)

A: He'd had shoulder issues, so I'm thinking that was it. Honestly, I've seen more guys retire due to shoulder problems far more than any other injury.

Q: Are we being investigated by the NCAA? (4cag)

A: I hope that was a joke, because I laughed at the question. Clearly, the answer is no.

Q: Rueben Owens, are we still in contact?

A: yes.

Did Bravion Rogers de-commit because we have a silent from Tony Mitchell? (jakeh05)

A: No. And if they had a silent commit from Mitchell, I wouldn't say anyway. That's a good way to cause a problem. (To be clear, they don't.)

Q: Do you think Bravion Rogers is coming back to A&M? What happened here? (Big Smoothie)

A: I don't know, and other programs (LSU) got involved and they're playing the NIL game.

Q: Is it just me or are HS kids on a different level compared to like 5-8years ago? I Remember Garrett coming out of HS looking crazy but he was the only one. Now all these kids are 270-280…….(pharm11)

A: Heck, I'm thinking more like the last 3 to 5. But A&M is recruiting on a different level now, so they're getting more of the physical freaks.

Q: I know the QB recruiting used to be the "face of the recruiting season" But with the proliferation of Transfer Portal use is it really something we should focus on for recruiting anymore? It's more often a bust then a boom when you recruit a QB. But if we just go to the portal and find the QB who has already had a couple of years of development under their belt, we can get them for a year or two, get the best production of their career and not blow a slot on a guess. (84Aggiect)

A: In the two years that the portal has really been a thing, A&M has signed two guys. Total. Jimbo would rather have them for four years and develop them as opposed to getting someone for two and have to re-teach them. But when you're in a situation where you need an immediate fix, then the portal comes in handy.

Q: What happened to Kenneth Phillips III, linebacker, class of 2020? (rareo)

A: He's not with the team. Maybe he will be later on, but he's not right now.

Q: Is QB really the appropriate slot for Showers, he (and the coaches) have to know he'll never take a snap from under center. How about WR? (h273)

A: how about no? If last year should have taught people anything, you can never have enough quarterbacks. And what's to say he can play wideout at all?

Q: I know it's way too early, but could we discuss the possible defensive line rotation:

First four

How often will the rotate.

Who sees the field / who redshirts. (Richard23)

A: Good question.

First four, right now, are Anthony Lucas, McKinnley Jackson, Shemar Turner and Fadil Diggs. Tunmise Adeleye could alter the equation and get the job back from Lucas, but the others seem set.

How often will they rotate? Oh, I have to think a lot. There's too much talent not to.

Too early to tell on who plays and who redshirts.

Q: On this, do you know if they run drills on substituting? It's not easy to do with the offenses trying to go fast and wear out defenses. I know Leach intentionally runs plays to his sideline so it's more difficult to sub out on defense. (tsmith3001)

A: Yes, they absolutely do. First thing, every practice. When the offense is running against air, the defense is sprinting on and off the field.

Q: What’s LB depth look like?

A: Bluntly, it's to be determined. Right now, they have two guys they can rely on and they're hoping one or two more will step up their games.

How much PT will Lee and Russell get?

I think that depends on how fast Ish and Martrell Harris get ready. Those two play at a different speed.

Do you see White or Russell taking advantage of the Covid free year of eligibility and coming back as super seniors next year? (elicrow)

A: White? No. Russell? Maybe.

Q: Mark, I’ll just keep this simple. Jayvon Thomas and Dalton Brooks. Straight up, based on your sources are their commitments solid? You heard anything out of the ordinary on them over the past week? (agcatter123)

A: I'll keep it just as simple. LSU wants them both. A&M will have to fight to keep them. Be to be clear, that's not to say they won't.

Q: Smoke Bouyie seems to have the best skill set to replace Ainias. Why would they leave him buried on the secondary depth chart. He might be the 2nd best receiver on the team. (prater1978)

A: He may also be the second-best corner on the team. We don't know yet. But if they thought he was a superior wideout, he'd be there.

Q: What is your Jimbo approval rating, preseason?

For the record, I voted mostly satisfied. (shacky84)

A: I didn't vote. I'll keep my opinions to myself. I don't think very many people knew what I thought of Kevin Sumlin until he was gone, and that's the way I wanted it to be.

Q: So if & when Achane is in the slot is it the two back set and motion him out or is it empty back field formation that they are practicing? If it’s the two back set who is next Achane, is it LJ, since he is bigger than Daniels and can be a better lead blocker or Crownover the actual FB who then would be the lone back / run threat? (Hammr40)

A: Sorry, but the only time they've shown the two-back set, Daniels was in with Achane.

Q: If I want to have a 15 page thread, do I say 1. Jimbo can't recruit; or 2. A&M we can't coach up our QBs; or 3. A&M's WRs are lousy or are not coached properly; or 4. Jimbo is a lousy offensive play caller; or 5. Start a rumor someone may decommit. Maybe you can you suggest a topic to accomplish the goal. Thanks and I'll hang up and listen. (syoungblood)

A: 1 or 5 would be most likely to do it. If you want to really set people off, start one saying that Texas will beat A&M as soon as they get to the SEC and all hope is lost. I would suggest the witness protection program as well, but that would get you 15 pages.

Q: I know you are selective about putting your forecasts out there? Who was the last recruit you removed your Aggie forecast for?

A: EJ Smith, probably.

Q: Over/under on the number of games C. Davis wins for us with a 40+ yard kick? (3s2ghill)

A: Ah, the Caden Davis fanclub arrives! I can't honestly answer your question, so I won't.

Q: 3 of the first 4 commits have de-committed, which is highly unusual anywhere. Do you think it has more to do with our loaded roster or NIL? I can't see how else we could lose to other schools even with negative recruiting because we have everything! I suppose we may get Rogers and Bowen back. (Kyling)

A: One guy de-committed because A&M had a change of heart on him. The others may have decided they committed too early. I wasn't expecting Rogers to commit when he did. And Bowens could well return.

Q: How does NIL complicate a kid flipping his commitment? Or, does it have zero impact on that? (Ringdunker93)

A: I think that depends on a state to state basis.

Q: What are the odds that DJ Lagway reclassifies to 2023? (phastman)

A: I have had heard precisely zero chatter of that happening.

Q: Is everything good with Bryce Foster? He missed a couple of practices and just curious if it's the "if this were game week, he would be in there." (oferag)

A: He's fine. There's no sense getting guys seriously beat up in training camp (sorry, Coach Bryant).

Q: I like watching Hard Knocks and seeing Dan Campbell and Aaron Glenn coaching, I like their style. Looking long term, do you see either of them coaching at the collegiate level and ever making it back to A&M to coach? (BC93)

A: No, I do not. I think Aaron Glenn will be an NFL coach, and soon. They will not be back.

Q: How many '23 scholarships do you think there are now?

A: 18-20. Same as before.

Do we finish the OL with Caden Jones and T.J. Shanahan? If so how would you rate the OL class? (DriverD)

A: That's a very real possibility and if they do close out that way, that would be a pretty strong class. Shanahan and Chase Bisontis would be the keys, but there's a lot of overall talent.

Q: As always, LSU is up to no good and Kelly is likely part of that, in my opinion. How do Jimbo and staff continue to counter the less restrictive rules in the boot and negative recruiting for which the swamp kitties are known? (JustAvgIllini)

A: I don't ask and they're not telling. That's probably best for all involved. And I'm not accusing them of anything, it's just an unpleasant business.

Q: Anytime frame on when Scrimmages will be held and what your access will be? (84Aggiect)

A: Yes, they will scrimmage Saturday and our access will be what it always is: don't show up.

Q: How many weeks prior to the first game has the QB started been revealed? Should we be expecting something next week?

A: They may know next week. We may not know until the week after. I expect we're down to maybe three practices we'll get to see.

Looking at our schedule a bit closer, we have a gauntlet ahead. MIA, ARK, MISS ST, BAMA is the first leg. MISS ST is sneaky tough with a 3rd year QB in a pass-happy system. ARK is expected to be at least the 3rd best team in the west with a good QB, BAMA is BAMA with a Heisman trophy-winning QB, and MIA has a proven new head coach with a pretty good QB and roster. That's just the first leg before the bye week! Is 10-2 make or break expectations a bit high? This is year 5 and I expect some results but geez we have a rough schedule. (oamj)

A: At some point, you have to stop worrying about what the other guy is doing and make him worry about what you're doing. A&M, in my estimation, is at that point. So I'm kind of tired of the "geez, we have a rough schedule" excuse. I think 9-3, 10-2 or better is not only possible, but should be the expectation. And next year should be better.































