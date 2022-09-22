Q: Aside from the obvious (targeting), are there any other penalties (consequences) you’d like changed.

Two for me:

Fumble out of the back of your own end zone going to the 20 with change of possession and also PI being a 15 yarder (most of the time it’s a gentle push or slight nudge where the punishment doesn’t fit the crime). (6.William.Bs)

A: I think there should be multiple versions of targeting as opposed to an automatic ejection. I also think that if you’re going to have offensive holding on the books, it should be called.





Q: Are we still looking strong with our targets in recruiting for '23 & '24. Can you remind us if you have any forecasts in that haven't announced yet? (Tsip despiser)





A: ’24 is definitely looking good; ’23 I’m not sure what to make of at this point. They think they’re going to close very strong, but I’m not sure with whom. If they miss on Hykeem Williams tomorrow, that will definitely sting. But they seem pretty confident they’ll add a few more high-quality uncommitted players and ones committed elsewhere.





Q: This may have been covered in the past, but I forgot. Unofficial visits. I know it’s when they pay their own way. But when they arrive on campus, do they get the full meal deal, tickets with other recruits, all the benefits of official visitors? (Tsmith3001)

A: They get tickets and can eat at the Bright Building, but that’s it. They pay for airfare and lodging.





Q: Fish TE development, what is up with Jake? Donovan Green is the only one contributing but very little. Is Jimbo building them into the offense.

A: I would guess so, because they could sure use more production there.

Any predictions on when there will be more TE action on drag routes?

A: No.

Also is Garza out? (Rooster77)

A: No, he’s healthy, he’s just not playing.





Q: Moose Muhammad, can’t understand why that guy doesn’t get more opportunities.

A: Apparently there are issues with effort in practice. Hopefully it gets sorted out, because they need some more weapons out there.





How’s Antonio Johnson? Please tell me he won’t miss any games.

A: I think he’ll be a go.





Jimbo went from loving TE’s to never using them. What gives?

A: They’re kids? Wydermyer didn’t start to contribute until midseason in his freshman year. Again, it’s the complexity of the offense causing issues.





Amari Daniels - can he catch the football? Seems his speed and quickness would be useful on screens and to spell Achane some. (Crupitch03)

A: He’s already spelling Achane some, and yeah, he can catch the ball. His first career TD was a reception.





Q: Why do we not see more vertical plays to the tight ends? Is it lack of personnel, change of strategy, young guys not ready, etc? Obviously Max Wright isn’t that type of player but some of the younger guys are supposed to be studs.





It was pretty awesome watching Sternberger bring that element and you have to believe a versatile tight end would open up the deeper level of the passing game. (ChampKindKHOU11)

A: I can only think that it has to do with inexperience. Sternberger was a junior when he showed up at A&M, and that experience definitely made a difference.





Q: Nothing drives me crazier than a targeting review when no flag was thrown





Legit calls or not…a flag on the field should the pre-requisite for any targeting review





Wouldn't you agree? (Waymore Blues)

A: Not necessarily. But two in the same game is ridiculous. Also, the number of calls for when an offensive player puts his head down and basically initiates contact is also ridiculous.





Q: 1. Does Max throw a deep ball well? Have you seen him throw a deep ball well?

A: Have we forgotten the LSU game from last year already?





2. I am going to the game in Dallas with my friend and his son, both of whom are alumni of Arkansas. It is their belief that all Razorbacks under 35 consider us as their chief SEC rival. For the older crowd, it is tu. I found this to be quite surprising as we are still relatively new to the SEC. Does that also surprise you? (Aggie_in_NB)

A: No, not at all. A&M’s played them every year for the last 15 years and has owned them for the better part of a decade. There’s more reason, and more recent history, to hate A&M.





Q: What the heck is the problem with Layden Robinson? The third worst PFF score? Is he hurt or what? While PFF scores aren’t everything, third worst? Something’s up!





I love this kid but he needs to pick it up or heal. Whichever. (dad_in_tx)

A: I think it’s the latter. He’s been dealing with an ankle issue all season.





Q: Before they were suspended last week, you mentioned WRs Stewart & Marshall each getting an increased workload going forward. 1) Do you still expect this?

A: Yes.

2) What do you expect to see different regarding plays & production to the upperclassmen who filled in last week? (Bo2001)

A: Considering that they (non-Ainias) combined for 1 catch for 6 yards, I wouldn’t be running any plays for them, to put it bluntly.





Q: 1. Did the Miami game victory sway any visiting recruits? If so, who? A: I think they made progress with two running backs, Jeremiyah Love and Roderick Robinson. The rest, we’ll have to wait and see.





2. With many starting players absent for suspensions and injuries, will they be replaced by players who excelled in their stead like Albert Regis?

A: Unlikely.





3. How much longer do you think it will take for the O-Line to be as effective as last year’s?

A: That’s up to them. No way to know.





4. Are the coaches emphasizing the rules on targeting in practice? If so, why aren't senior leaders like Richardson still doing it in games? (Chuck70)

A: It’s not that easy. Of course they emphasize rules on targeting, but if you’re already moving and a player puts their head down, that’s going to end up as targeting if your helmets hit. It’s frustrating and borderline unfair, but that’s how it is.





Q: The press box at Kyle looks like the oxygen is thinner at that elevation. Is it a good or lousy view?

A: It’s a good view. I like it.

What about the amenities, do they spoil you or do have to take your own pb&j? (DFWAggie)

A: They feed us, and bring us snacks if it gets late and we’re still working.





Q: Did the App State loss totally change the recruiting outlook?

A: No.





What’s your realistic expectation for the rest of the season?

A: At this point, I have no expectations. I don’t know what to think.





how hard is it concentrate on football with Survivor 43 starting tonight? (Strobafett)

A: Don’t care about Survivor, so not hard at all.





Q: Has it been asked at any press conference to Jimbo if the team practices a trick play or two that might be used in a game here or there? If so, what was his response? (DavidImy)

A: No, and if I were a coach and someone were to ask that, I’d laugh in their face. I’m not going to say anything, no matter how small, that could help out the opponent.





Q: Any word on how the 4 freshmen who were suspended have responded in practice this week? Working harder?? Having an attitude and pouting???





Any indication they’re going to take this as a wake up call and buy in vs go the way of Speedy Noil or too soon to say? (AggieinDC)

A: I haven’t heard much, but I definitely liked how the wideouts handled things last week. They were involved in the huddles and were active with their teammates. But we’ll see how it all goes.





Q: Question about recruitment of quality skill players - I'm trying to think of a top 20 program in America besides A&M who at this point has zero commitments at both the WR and RB positions. I assume it's Robinson, Love or bust at RB. WR - who exactly is left on the board if as is now expected we whiff on Hykeem Williams Friday? (Agcatter123)

A: Like I said, they’re still confident they can get some guys that are highly regarded and are committed elsewhere. They had two wideouts in last week that are committed to Arkansas and LSU, respectively, and they may be serious targets again.





Q: In your opinion, what players (if any) have overperformed so far this season? (3G Ag)

A: Albert Regis, Bryce Anderson and Randy Bond.





Q: They showed Brad Johnson last week wearing earphones during the game. Could Fisher have allowed him to listen in on the coaches? (GMalone)

A: No, absolutely not.





Q: Tyler Santucci, didn’t he get a significant raise in pay before the season? Why are we constantly talking about LBs being out of position and not filling gaps or overrunning plays etc? It seems like it happens every year. Why is there no carryover of learning from year to year? (Slgilmore)

A: You have two new starters in Edgerrin Cooper (really) and Chris Russell. But both have played a lot, so there’s really no excuse for it. But the linebackers have played very well over the past couple of years, so I’m willing to cut Santucci some slack and wait to see if things improve.





Q: Talk about run defense vs Arkansas. Seems this is the key to survival. KJ is a better passer and Arky is creative with their play calling. What player groupings do we use up front? (DriverD)

A: I think you’ll see much the same in terms of personnel up front. Hopefully Walter Nolen will be back and McKinnley Jackson will get more snaps. Those could be critical to the success of the line.





Q: Jefferson IMO is a runner first, passer 2nd, but he’s probably just as accurate as Max. If you were Durkin would you try to contain him in the box and make him throw of make him decide on the fly and hope the linebackers can contain him? (H273)

A: I’m coming after him. Pressure him and see if you can get him off his game. The Aggies shut him down in the second half last year when they started to apply heat.

Q: Any of the targeting ejected players have to sit out a half?

A: No.





Why is Arkansas' run defense so good? A: Probably because nobody’s bothering to run because they’re having success throwing.





Q: Who are you top 5 catchers ever and who are the top 5 now? (DentonAg80)

A: Wow, this is tough.

The best five ever, IMO, would include Pudge Rodriguez, Johnny Bench, Yogi Berry, Carlton Fisk and then it gets dicey. Mickey Cochrane, Buster Posey, Josh Gibson, Bill Dickey, Roy Campanella, Mike Piazza, Yadier Molina all deserve a look and I’m sure I'm missing someone.





The top 5 today? As crazy as it sounds, Adley Rutschman may already be #1. He’s been that good. Salvador Perez, J.T. Realmuto, Yadi and Willson Contreras are probably the rest.























