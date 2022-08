Class: Freshman

Height/Weight: 6-foot-5, 230 pounds

2021 stats (at Philadephia Imhotep): 4-star recruit according to Rivals.com; Army All-American

Projected 2022 role: Backup linebacker

If you look at White amongst the defensive ends, he seems almost svelte in comparison. On the other hand, he looks like an imposing outside linebacker. That maybe one reason why he's made the move late in training camp and is now working with the linebackers. He proved at Imhotep that he can be a very dangerous standup pass rusher, and that's what the Aggies are going to want him to do. White was recruited by A&M to get after the quarterback, and that hasn't changed. Where he'll do it from has.