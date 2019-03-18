AY: A lot of top prospects out here. Who do you talk with the most out here?

AC: I talk with Princely (Umanielen).

AY: I talked to him earlier. He was naming off a bunch of visits that he will be taking this spring, but what about you? Any visits coming up?

AC: I am trying to take an official visit to A&M, and then go to some practices at UT.

AY: Between those two schools—I know you have been hot with those two programs—was the last visit the beginning of February?

AC: Yes ma’am.

AY: What did you think about A&M, and who do you talk to the most over there?

AC: I talk with Coach (Elijah) Robinson. I like how they coach the D-ends.

Check out the video interview for the full interview.