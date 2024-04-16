With the NCAA transfer portal now open for business, here's a look at the Aggies who have entered the portal and players from other teams who have received A&M offers. This page will be updated throughout the process.

Departures

A&amp;M players in the portal
Position Name 2023 Stats Destination

S

Jacoby Mathews

42 tackles, .5 TFL, .5 sacks, 1 INT

CB

Sam McCall

6 tackles, 1 pass broken up

LB

Alex Howard

Transferred from Youngstown State; never played at A&M

OL

Derrick Graham

Transferred from Troy; never played at A&M

Players with A&M offers

Position Name 2023 stats School

WR

KeAndre Lambert-Smith

53 catches, 643 yards, 4 TD

Penn State

LB

Nikhai Green-Hill

73 tackles, 9 TFL, 2 sacks, 1 forced fumble

Charlotte

DT

Rene Konga

8 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 sack, 1 FF

Rutgers

RB

Trent Howland

75 carries, 354 yards (4.7 YPC)

Indiana

DT

Philip Blidi

30 tackles, 4 TFL

Indiana