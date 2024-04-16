AY spring portal tracker
With the NCAA transfer portal now open for business, here's a look at the Aggies who have entered the portal and players from other teams who have received A&M offers. This page will be updated throughout the process.
Departures
A&M players in the portal
|Position
|Name
|2023 Stats
|Destination
|
S
|
Jacoby Mathews
|
42 tackles, .5 TFL, .5 sacks, 1 INT
|
CB
|
Sam McCall
|
6 tackles, 1 pass broken up
|
LB
|
Alex Howard
|
Transferred from Youngstown State; never played at A&M
|
OL
|
Derrick Graham
|
Transferred from Troy; never played at A&M
Players with A&M offers
|Position
|Name
|2023 stats
|School
|
WR
|
KeAndre Lambert-Smith
|
53 catches, 643 yards, 4 TD
|
Penn State
|
LB
|
Nikhai Green-Hill
|
73 tackles, 9 TFL, 2 sacks, 1 forced fumble
|
Charlotte
|
DT
|
Rene Konga
|
8 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 sack, 1 FF
|
Rutgers
|
RB
|
Trent Howland
|
75 carries, 354 yards (4.7 YPC)
|
Indiana
|
DT
|
Philip Blidi
|
30 tackles, 4 TFL
|
Indiana