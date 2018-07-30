You can make a really good argument that he's being shortchanged at 26. After a decent 2016, LaCamera was excellent last year, going 12-13 in conference play with a long of 52 yards. If he isn't hurt late against UCLA, the Aggies probably win that game.

He may never be Josh Lambo, but by the end of last year, LaCamera was unquestionably one of the more reliable weapons in the SEC. Already named preseason 2nd-team All-SEC for this year, LaCamera finds himself playing for a coach who knows a thing or two about quality placekickers. Jimbo Fisher has already expressed his confidence in LaCamera, which is certainly a positive. If LaCamera continues to improve at the rate he did last year, he won't be one of the best kickers in the conference -- he'll be one of the best in the nation.