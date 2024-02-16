AggieYell.com's preseason look at the 2024 Texas A&M baseball team concludes with the pitching staff.

Coming off of Tommy John surgery, Ryan Prager gets the ball tonight.

Advertisement

If this edition of the Aggie baseball team has any question marks, they're on the mound. A&M retooled in the offseason, adding some power arms and a new pitching coach, but they still have to prove they're significantly better than last year's ugly 5.66 team ERA. After watching his charges struggle last season and not having any answers, pitching coach Nate Yeskie moved on to LSU in the offseason. Coach Jim Schlossnagle didn't wait long to hire a replacement, adding Seattle Mariners minor league pitching coordinator Max Weiner to replace him. Weiner will coach a pitching staff that has 14 pitchers who hit 95 mph or better on the gun during fall practice.

Pitching staff

One of the pitchers who didn't hit 95 on the gun is taking the ball Friday night in A&M's season opener against McNeese. Lefthander Ryan Prager, who missed all of last season recovering from Tommy John surgery, will open the year as the Friday night starter. As a true freshman, Prager went 1-4 with a 5.16 ERA, but also struck out 53 in 59 innings. His fastball sits around 90, but he has a good mix of pitches and has good command. Most importantly, he has the faith of his head coach, who turned to him in big situations in 2022, including in Omaha. One of the power arms is scheduled to go Saturday night. Lefty Justin Lamkin went 3-3 with a 5.92 ERA last season, but seemed to find his groove late in his freshman season. Lamkin threw 7 innings of 1-hit ball against South Carolina in the SEC Tournament, which landed him on the All-Tournament team. His fastball, which gets into the upper 90s, is his go-to pitch and helped him strike out 74 batters in 59 1/3 innings last year. Opponents hit just .215 against him, but he walked 32 and gave up 7 homers. If his command has improved, Lamkin could be an ace in the making. The final lefty in the initial starting rotation is Shane Sdao, who went 4-1 with a 4.78 ERA last season pitching mostly out of the bullpen. Sado's stuff isn't overpowering, but he struck out 46 in 43 innings of work. His game is getting ground balls, as giving up just 2 homers last season can attest to. He worked in a lot of high leverage situations last year, but only started two games. The weekday starters haven't been announced yet, but there are several guys who figure to figure into the equation. Another lefty, Troy Wansing, was in and out of the weekend rotation last year as he pitched to a 3-4 record with a 5.50 ERA. He got a lot of strikeouts -- 72 in 52 1/3 innings -- but also walked 33. But he's got experience and a good pitch mix, so I would expect him to get the call to start at some point. Another possibility is Tanner Jones, a transfer who went 7-3 with a 4.67 ERA at Jacksonville State last year. He has one of those big arms that topped 95 mph in the fall and struck out 84 hitters in 79 innings last year. A guy with consistent starting experience has to have considerable appeal.











Bullpen