Radford, who had the opportunity to return for a final "Covid" season, had delayed making a decision after A&M's abrupt departure from the NCAA Tournament in March. The decision came down in a social media post Wednesday afternoon.

A native of Baton Rouge and a transfer from Virginia Tech, Radford has become a fan favorite and a key part of the Aggie basketball team over the past two seasons. Last season Radford led the team in minutes played, was second in scoring averaging 13.3 points per game and pulled down 5.3 rebounds a game -- no mean feat for a player listed at 6-foot-2.

Radford's return means the Aggies will retain four-fifths of their starting lineup from last season, with point guard Wade Taylor IV and forwards Henry Coleman and Julius Marble also returning. A&M will need a replacement for small forward Dexter Dennis, who departed after using his Covid season last year.