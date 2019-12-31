Wide receiver Quartney Davis, who overcame a knee injury and being buried on Kevin Sumlin's depth chart to being one of A&M's most productive receivers the past two years, has decided to turn pro. The announcement, which was expected, was made Tuesday on Twitter.

A 4-star prospect out of Houston's Langham Creek High School, Davis was one of the big gets in the 2016 recruiting class, but tore his ACL that summer. He had no catches, and very little playing time, in his redshirt freshman season as Sumlin appeared to ignore him.

That changed with Fisher's arrival, as a rejuvenated Davis quickly established himself as a starter in fall practice. The 6-foot-2, 200-pound wideout played with renewed explosiveness and caught 45 passes for 585 yards (13 YPC) and 7 touchdowns. None was bigger than his game-tying catch with time expired against LSU in 2018, as he jumped over two defenders to make the grab. He also caught the touchdown which set up Kendrick Rogers' memorable two-point conversion in the 74-72 win.

Hampered by nagging injuries in 2019, Davis caught more passes (54) but for slightly more yardage (616) and only 4 touchdowns. He was still second on the team in receptions behind Jhamon Ausbon and led the team with 6 catches in the Texas Bowl.



