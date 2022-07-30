Five-star LB Anthony Hill explains why Texas A&M was 'the better fit'

"Texas is a great school but I just felt like A&M was the better fit for me," Hill said. "Just the way the defense is set up and the guys around it. Being able to compete against guys like Evan Stewart every day and play with that d-line.”

Hill, the nation's top-ranked linebacker, chose the Aggies over Texas after whittling it down to the two in-state powers earlier this month.

Denton (Texas) Ryan five-star linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. set the recruiting world ablaze on Saturday afternoon after announcing his commitment to Texas A&M while in College Station for a visit.

Texas A&M linebackers coach Tyler Santucci made a big early impression on Hill when he offered him early in his recruiting process and maintained that relationship as time went on.

"I was pretty much the first person they offered in the 2023 class and I've been having a bond with Coach Santucci and Jimbo since I was like 13," he said. "That was a big reason for me to go there."

Hill will play his senior season at Denton Ryan before enrolling at Texas A&M early in January where he hopes to earn a big role for his freshman season.

"A hard worker who will be ready to be compete for a starting job day one," Hill said on what Aggies fans should be expecting from him. "I gotta knock out this senior year and then I’ll be ready in January to compete.”

At 6-foot-2, 228 pounds, Hill is the No. 11 ranked recruit in the country for the class of 2023, according to Rivals. He is the No. 2 ranked recruit from the state of Texas and the No. 1 linebacker in the country. He joins Texas A&M's class as its highest-ranked pledge and its first five-star linebacker commit in history.