News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-07 12:56:42 -0500') }} football Edit

GAMEDAY CENTRAL

Mark Passwaters • AggieYell
@mbpRivals
Publisher

The No. 12 Texas A&M Aggies face the No. 1 Clemson Tigers today at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, S.C. (ABC, 2:30 p.m. central). Here's everything you need in one place:

Jashaun Corbin and the Aggies face the nation's top team Saturday.
Jashaun Corbin and the Aggies face the nation's top team Saturday.

A preview of Clemson's offense vs. Texas A&M's defense;

A look at A&M's offense vs. Clemson's defense;

How an Aggie win could start Mondmania and vault the Aggies into the national title picture;

Clemson and A&M's coaches are fans of the other's quarterbacks;

The Aggies and Tigers feature a matchup of big wideouts and corners;

The AY game thread.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}