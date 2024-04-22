Wilcher, a 6-foot-5 shoot guard, will be entering his fifth season, or Covid year, in 2024-25. After spending his freshman season at Xavier, Wilcher transferred to Nebraska, where he has played in 98 games over the past three seasons.

Wilcher started 24 of 32 games in 2022-23, averaging 8 points a game while hitting nearly 40% of his shots from the field. He came off the bench for most of last season, seeing his scoring dip to 7.7 PPG -- but he was far more effective. In just 18 minutes a game, Wilcher made a little over 45% of his shots, including 50 of 127 3-point attempts (39.4%). He also made 94% of his free throws, missing just 2 of 33 tries.

Wilcher's biggest game of the year came in an 80-72 overtime win over then-No. 6 Wisconsin on Feb. 1. He scored 22 points on 7-10 shooting, including 5 of 7 from 3-point range. It was his fifth consecutive game scoring in double-digits, but his scoring fell off precipitously after that. Wilcher's scoring high for the remaining 12 games of the season was just 8 points, and he scored just 2 in 12 minutes against the Aggies in A&M's 98-83 rout of Nebraska in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

Wilcher will likely settle into a similar role at A&M, where he will be expected to provide high-percentage shooting off the bench. The Aggies continue to look for a starting shooting guard to replace Boots Radford, but Wilcher could cut into the playing time for the likes of Jace Carter and Hayden Hefner.