Martrell Harris could make a quick impact at LB

Class: Freshman

Height/Weight: 6-foot-2, 220 pounds

2021 stats (at The Woodlands High School): 67 tackles, 8 tackles for loss, 5 sacks, 4 forced fumbles, 3 fumble recoveries and 2 interceptions; 4-star recruit according to Rivals.com; Under Armour All-American

Projected 2022 role: Backup linebacker

Unlike some of A&M's younger linebackers, Harris joins the group having already played the position -- extremely well. A violent, physical linebacker, he had a dominant senior year after missing most of 2020 with a shoulder injury. With the Aggies hoping another linebacker steps up to help Andre White and Edgerrin Cooper, Harris should get every opportunity to fight for playing time this year.