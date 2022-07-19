McKinnley Jackson looks to anchor the 2022 D-line

Class: Junior

Height/Weight: 6-foot-2, 325 pounds

2021 stats: 14 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 1 sack in 10 games (4 starts)

Projected 2022 role: Starting defensive tackle

Jackson found himself behind veterans DeMarvin Leal and Jayden Peevy last year; this year, he's the veteran. Even though the Aggies have assembled a remarkably talented group at defensive tackle, Jackson is the most experienced and proven player of the group. As a result, he'll be expected to lead the way up front this season.