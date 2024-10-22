Advertisement

Casuga explains why he chose A&M

In a conversation with Rivals.com, new A&M commit Helaman Casuga says he's at home in College Station.

 • Adam Gorney
Aggies get their QB for 2026

Texas A&M has their quarterback for the 2026 class, adding 4-star Helaman Casuga Thursday afternoon.

 • Mark Passwaters
Mississippi State's offense vs. Texas A&M's defense

Can Nic Scourton and the Aggie defense cause trouble for true freshman QB Michael Van Buren?

 • Mark Passwaters
Texas A&M's offense vs. Mississippi State's defense

Can the Aggie offense repeat its strong showing from two weeks ago against a scuffling Mississippi State defense?

 • Mark Passwaters
TTFT, sponsored by Brent Campbell

Will the Aggies hitch a ride on the 8 Train this weekend in Starkville? That's one of 10 Things this Tuesday.

 • Mark Passwaters

Published Oct 22, 2024
Monday night recruiting notes
circle avatar
Landyn Rosow  •  AggieYell
Recruiting Insider/Writer
Twitter
@RivalsLandyn
Texas A&M
2025Commitment List
Updated:
