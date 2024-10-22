Monday night recruiting notes

in other news
Casuga explains why he chose A&M
In a conversation with Rivals.com, new A&M commit Helaman Casuga says he's at home in College Station.
Aggies get their QB for 2026
Texas A&M has their quarterback for the 2026 class, adding 4-star Helaman Casuga Thursday afternoon.
Mississippi State's offense vs. Texas A&M's defense
Can Nic Scourton and the Aggie defense cause trouble for true freshman QB Michael Van Buren?
Texas A&M's offense vs. Mississippi State's defense
Can the Aggie offense repeat its strong showing from two weeks ago against a scuffling Mississippi State defense?
TTFT, sponsored by Brent Campbell
Will the Aggies hitch a ride on the 8 Train this weekend in Starkville? That's one of 10 Things this Tuesday.
