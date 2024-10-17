Texas A&M lands 2026 four-star quarterback Helaman Casuga

in other news
Wanna bet?
Can Oklahoma spring the upset on Texas in the Cotton Bowl today? We take a look at that and more!
AggieYell Mailbag, sponsored by Tipton Auto Group
The Mailbag returns for the bye week with guest responder Cody Passwaters!
Redshirt tracker
WR Terry Bussey isn't redshirting, but which members of the 2024 recruiting class might? We take a look here.
Bateman impressed with defense's rapid improvement
After a sluggish start to the season Jay Bateman's Aggie defense has started to show what it is capable of doing.
Klein sees continued upside for offense at midpoint
Texas A&M offensive coordinator Collin Klein has endured some bumps in the road early, but things are looking up.
in other news
Wanna bet?
Can Oklahoma spring the upset on Texas in the Cotton Bowl today? We take a look at that and more!
AggieYell Mailbag, sponsored by Tipton Auto Group
The Mailbag returns for the bye week with guest responder Cody Passwaters!
Redshirt tracker
WR Terry Bussey isn't redshirting, but which members of the 2024 recruiting class might? We take a look here.
- TE
- PRO
- ILB
- CB
- DT
- DT
- CB
- WR
- RB
- ILB