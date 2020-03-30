NCAA's decision on spring sports eligibility a half-measure (as usual)

Over the past several years, we've learned that the NCAA is essentially gutless and won't take a tough stand on anything -- unless you're Missouri and cooperate with them. Then they screw you. But that's neither here nor there. What the issue today is the issue of eligibility, namely giving a year back to athletes in spring and winter sports. Typically, the NCAA got it wrong while getting something right. The NCAA decided today that D-I athletes in spring sports like baseball, track and softball will regain a year of eligibility because their seasons and postseasons were cut short. They didn't extend extra eligibility to winter sports -- even though their postseasons weren't done either. It can be justified in the idea that sports like basketball were close to the end of their schedule, but those kids still had the opportunity to play on the biggest stages snatched from them. But baseball and softball players, along with track athletes, get a year back -- as they should. But what they get in terms of compensation could be significantly altered. It will be up to universities to decide what a returning player will get; in other words, an athlete could get their eligibility back and get nothing in terms of financial support, making the year of eligibility meaningless. Essentially, they passed the buck. If you disagree with me on budgetary or roster size issues, I get that. But to me, this was a great opportunity to do something truly good and they just couldn't bring themselves to do it.

Aaron Hansford is the biggest of a big linebacker corps.

Some more comments on the 2020 spring football roster

I think the Aggies have 77 scholarship players on the spring roster. They'll add another 12 over the summer. That means they'll have 89, or they're still four over the 85-scholarship limit. The Aggies have a BIG linebacker corps. Look at this group: Buddy Johnson (6'2", 230 lbs.), Anthony Hines (6'3", 230 lbs.), Ikenna Okeke (6'3", 225 lbs.), Tarian Lee (6'2", 230 lbs.), Chris Russell (6'4", 242 lbs.), Andre White (6'2", 220 lbs.), Aaron Hansford (6'3", 240 lbs.), Ke'Shun Brown (6'1", 230 lbs.). Add in Antonio Doyle (6'3", 229 lbs. in February), and Edgerrin Cooper (6'2", 205 lbs. in February) is really the only outlier in terms of size. Safety Brian Williams, who was 218 pounds last fall, is down to 210. That's probably good for him. Ainias Smith is listed as a running back and is at 193 pounds. Coach Jimbo Fisher said he'd play around 195 pounds, so he's almost there. Jhamon Ausbon is up to 225 pounds at 6-foot-2. This is a guy who lost weight a year ago to add speed, so this is a bit of an interesting development. Baylor Cupp is at 245 pounds. He's going to seem slim as a tight end, but he'll be able to really run. Jalen Wydermyer is at 260 pounds. The Aggies currently have four defensive tackles at 300 pounds or more -- Bobby Brown (315), Adarious Jones (315), Isaiah Raikes (327) and Derick Hunter (300). McKinnley Jackson will probably make that five. Earlier this spring, I said WR Dylan Wright looked like he'd added 15 to 20 pounds of good muscle. But according to the depth chart, he's lost 5 pounds (from 215 to 210). Go figure. Blake Trainor is down from 330 to 325. So that means he's probably down a little more than that. Erick Young is down from 212 to 205. That is absolutely a good thing. He's got the size for sure; now he can get a bit more speed to go with it. Connor Blumrick is listed as a quarterback. Devin Morris has increased his weight from 192 pounds to 202. Sounds like someone bulking up to play nickel.







Showing the Aggie Spirit at a tough time

Leon O'Neal may have confused a lot of people when he said he was entering the transfer portal earlier this spring, but it sure seems like he's sticking around. And even if he decided to go now, he's got maroon in his blood. Good for him for trying to help out folks who are struggling right now.

QUARANTINE CHALLENGE: Howdy Aggie Family, I want to take a moment to recognize the Invisible Aggies on the TexasA&M campus by saying Thank You! The purpose of this challenge is to share our appreciation and spread awareness of the current struggles of the Invisible Aggies 👍🏾 pic.twitter.com/1kggrPfxWz — Leon O’Neal Jr 🛌 (@WakeEmUp9) March 29, 2020

Marfo a huge get for A&M

With Josh Nebo gone for sure (see above), the Aggies were in dire straits when it came to lack of big men. Still raw Jonathan Aku was going to be the only scholarship player over 6-foot-7. Savion Flagg, Yavuz Gultekin and Emanuel Miller would have been the closest things to a "big". Flagg has developed into a solid power forward, but Miller and Gultekin need to get a lot bigger to survive in the post. Kevin Marfo may only be an inch taller, but he does one thing the Aggies desperately needed with Nebo's departure -- he rebounds. In fact, he was the nation's best at Quinnipiac last year, pulling down 13.3 a game. He also averaged 10.2 points a game, meaning he averaged a double-double (he had 17 of those last year). Nebo developed into a very consistent low post presence on both ends of the floor last season; Marfo can pick up right where he left off and may have a higher upside. Next season, the Aggies will add Marfo and four talented freshmen. Redshirt Cashius McNeilly may be the team's best shooter immediately, and Hassan Diarra fills the need for a true point guard. They'll add two other outside shooters in LaDamien Bradford and Hayden Hefner. But they really need a big, and Marfo filled that need perfectly. For what A&M was looking for, he was probably the very best player available and Buzz Williams got him. The Aggies were really thin in terms of depth and talent in 2019-20 and beat expectations handily. They should be a lot better next season and if they're predicted to be in the middle of the pack, odds are they'll be closer to the top.



