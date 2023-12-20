Davis has outstanding anticipation, reads a quarterback well and jumps routes with great skill.

It's cliche' now to compare a safety prospect to Antonio Johnson, but in this case it wouldn't fit anyway. He's more like a bigger version of Armani Watts. Watts would lurk in the deep middle, reading the quarterback and measuring out routes, then would break on the ball to make a play. You can ask both Arkansas and Tennessee about that. Likewise, when the ball gets there, Davis is here.

Davis is definitely a guy A&M wants as a safety, but he has the speed to play corner. He has the ability to turn and run with a wideout, which will help immensely on passes thrown over the deep middle or if A&M's playing a two-deep and he goes to help a corner on a fly pattern.

Davis has really good footwork, backpedals well and isn't afraid to come up and put a hit on someone. And he doesn't go for the big hit, he's going for a tackle to put a guy on the ground. That's good, but his natural instincts -- anticipation and ability to break on the ball -- set him apart. I think he'll be a solid safety at the next level, but with his size and speed, he could be someone to watch for at nickel as well.