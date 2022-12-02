Former 5-star cornerback Denver Harris and 4-star offensive lineman PJ Williams both announced their intention to transfer Friday evening. Neither move was surprising, as both were in a position which made a departure from A&M a near certainty.

Williams and Harris were two of four true freshmen suspended after allegedly being caught smoking marijuana through a vape pen in the locker room after a close loss at South Carolina. The status of the other two players, wide receiver Chris Marshall and defensive end Anthony Lucas, remains uncertain.

Harris was off to an excellent start on the field, with 14 tackles and 3 passes broken up in 5 games during his freshman season. He had moved into the starting lineup, even as the Aggies had plenty of depth at the position.

The situation off the field was the exact opposite. After drawing attention for filming himself speeding through an on-campus parking garage, Harris was suspended for a game for violating curfew. He did not play in the South Carolina game before being suspended for the remainder of the season.

AggieYell.com has been told by several sources that Harris had issues with both the football program and the university that made a return close to impossible.

Williams, who was expected to redshirt this season, played in just one game. He had worked his way into the two-deep before the South Carolina game, however, and made the trip to Columbia. After his suspension, he was also arrested by the College Station Police Department for possession of between 4 ounces and 5 pounds of marijuana.

The two join linebacker Ish Harris as three members of the 2022 signing class to announce their intention to transfer. A total of 12 Aggies have either entered or intend to enter the transfer portal to this point.