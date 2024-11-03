Postgame Thoughts, sponsored by Paine Net Lease Team

The Paine Net Lease Team is a group of commercial real estate brokers focused on facilitating the buying and selling of restaurant properties nationwide. Find them at: https://linkedin.com/company/painenetleaseteam/ or https://instagram.com/painenetleaseteam/

COLUMBIA, S.C. -- Texas A&M got out-played, out-hustled, out-efforted, out-schemed and out-coached in their 44-20 embarrassment of a loss to South Carolina.

LaNorris Sellers helped the Aggies embarrass themselves Saturday night. (USA Today Sports Images)

You name it, A&M lost it. Time of possession, rushing yards, passing yards, sacks, turnovers, everything. Ok, that's not true. They easily won in missed tackles and stupid penalties. This was a perfect storm of bad everything striking all at once.

Defense

I normally start this with the offense, but not tonight. The defense deserves special recognition for one unbelievably bad performance. South Carolina had 530 yards of total offense, including 286 on the ground. They ran the ball for 6.7 yards a carry and averaged 18.8 yards per completion. Sacks, on the second worst offensive line in the nation in that category? Nada. Zip. Zilch. The game was essentially lost on the second play from scrimmage, when Scooby Williams shot in completely free and whiffed on LaNorris Sellers -- who the Aggies were in the process of making look like Michael Vick. He completed a pass for 20 yards, the Gamecocks felt like they had something going and that was that. I have never seen a team miss more tackles in my life. They probably had Sellers dead to rights for a sack six times -- at least -- and couldn't bring him down. Their tackling technique was absolutely horrible, and it allowed to run for 106 yards and Rocket Sanders for 144. A defense that had been swallowing offenses whole of late got its teeth fed to it. South Carolina totally out-schemed A&M. They used the Aggies' aggression against them, using shallow crosses in areas where a blitzer had vacated. Notre Dame killed A&M with the outside run, and South Carolina went back to it. No difference. They ran at will, and A&M never adjusted to it. The lack of adjustments by the defense were almost as infuriating at the lack of tackling. One thing South Carolina did was waited for the Aggies to go light and bring in Cashius Howell or Rylan Kennedy. And then they ran right at them. The stupid penalties finally came back to bite the Aggies. Shemar Turner, who has become a personal foul in waiting, picked up two tonight. Argue all you want about the roughing call against Sellers -- and it pissed me off -- you still can't hit a guy low like that. BJ Mayes' hold wiped out a turnover. The defense alone had 58 yards in penalties, and all but one of the five called against them resulted in first downs. I guess they covered the deep ball ok. Will Lee made a great forced fumble, punching the ball out, and smoked a South Carolina defender to prevent a first down. Shemar Stewart had one really good play, breaking up a shovel pass, but that was it. Stewart and Nic Scourton did essentially nothing against an offensive line that is considered to be subpar. But everything A&M could do to hurt themselves, they did. I can't even rationalize how bad the tackling was. The fits were bad. There were no adjustments. They just seemed listless and under-prepared. And South Carolina came for blood.

Offense

I'm going to start with a statement that may infuriate some people: I didn't think Marcel Reed played that badly. In fact, there were portions of the game where he was pretty darned good. But he didn't get a whole lot of help, especially from his offensive line. A&M gave up 3 sacks and 6 tackles for loss, and Reed was under a lot of pressure most of the night. But he made some really nice passes on the move, which gave the offense a dimension that Conner Weigman hasn't. He ended up with 236 yards of total offense, which is meh, but the Aggies as a whole had 350. Reed's accuracy, while still not great, has improved. He made a couple of really nice throws into tight windows, and went through his progression better tonight. He threw for 206 yards, the most he's thrown for this season. He made some mistakes, allowing his first two turnovers, but he's never started a game in a place quite like this one. As much as I was a believe in Conner Weigman before the season and that he should have the job back when he was healthy, I wouldn't make a change now. Reed is just beginning to harness his potential. But the playcalls were frequently baffling. The jet sweep to Noah Thomas was a disaster. The refusal to run outside or right at the undersized defensive ends was a mistake. South Carolina did what I suggest A&M should do, and ran at or around the ends to wear them down. A&M just kept on going right up the gut, and it proved to be counterproductive. The offensive line was out-physicaled, especially right up the middle. The inability to get a yard deep in your own end -- TWICE -- tells you all you need to know. While the line is much improved over last year, they've still got a long, long way to go. And Chase Bisontis was painfully missed tonight. We've got to come to the realization that this offense is going to be a slog unless Reed or Conner Weigman really comes in and starts doing something through the air. Amari Daniels (13 carries, 83 yards) did fine once Le'Veon Moss went down, but let's not kid ourselves -- Moss is a massive loss. I think there's hope he comes back before the season ends, but that would be pretty remarkable. But after Daniels, the cupboard is pretty bare. EJ Smith has done very little all season and he did next to nothing tonight, picking up 15 yards on 8 carries. Outside of Jabre Barber, no Aggie receiver really struck fear in South Carolina. They put 8 and 9 guys up in the box and dared Reed to beat them. He did a few times, but not enough. Noah Thomas had a drop and struggled to get open much of the night. Cyrus Allen had a few receptions, but nothing big. Terry Bussey was a non-factor. But the playcalls -- I just don't get it. Running up the middle on 2nd and 15, when you have a quarterback you don't want in 3rd and long situations? Makes no sense. The jet sweep was a horrible idea. They had some nice quick slants to negate the pass rush and they worked well with tempo, but they never got into any rhythm, never showed anything South Carolina hadn't seen and put Reed in positions where he line couldn't protect him long enough. It was a disaster.

Special teams

Bravo Randy Bond. Field goals from 52 and 55, that's doing your job. Tyler White was just ok. Coverage was ok. They recovered the muffed punt.

Coaching