Class: Redshirt freshman

Height/Weight: 6-foot-4, 300 pounds

2021 stats: Redshirted

Projected 2022 role: Backup center/guard

Strickland was a tackle in high school, but he's been exclusively an interior lineman since arriving in Aggieland. This summer, he's worked with the second team at both center and guard and seems far more comfortable. His ability to play center and guard could come in handy during the grind of an SEC season.