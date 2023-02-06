Maddox chose A&M over finalists Alabama and Penn State . He provides Fisher and offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino with a building block at the most important position for the remainder of the cycle.

Jimbo Fisher and Texas A&M have landed their quarterback for the 2024 recruiting cycle. Hattiesburg (Miss.) Oak Grove signal caller Anthony Maddox announced his pledge to the Aggies on Monday.

"They made it very clear that I am their '24 guy (at quarterback)," Maddox told Rivals.com about Texas A&M. "Those two offensive minds together -- Bobby Petrino and Jimbo Fisher -- makes for an explosive and dynamic offense. I feel like I fit very well into that."

The Aggies wasted little time in pulling Maddox into their class. Fisher and Petrino put the full-court press on the Mississippi passer, and that resulted in an early February commitment.

Petrino was hired as Texas A&M's offensive coordinator in early January. From the time to he took over duties in College Station to when he extended an offer to Maddox later in the month, their relationship grew.

"We hit it off on our very first conversation," Maddox said about his relationship with Petrino. "He loves my film, and he said that I remind him of his former quarterback, Lamar Jackson. He said that I have similar traits (to Jackson) and that he would love to do it again with me."



In addition to Petrino's track record, Maddox is very familiar with Fisher's history of developing the quarterback position. That was another selling point in making A&M the place for him.

"I grew up watching Jimbo Fisher at Florida State when he was developing those quarterbacks -- Jameis Winston, EJ Manuel, and all of those guys," Maddox said. "It means a lot that they want me to be their quarterback."

Maddox made it out to Texas A&M for a game in the fall and raved about the game day environment at Kyle Field. He's now focused on helping the Aggies continue to add talent around him in the 2024 class.

