The 2022 Aggies: A&M adds a mauler in Hunter Erb

Mark Passwaters • AggieYell
AggieYell.com's series on members of the Texas A&M football team continues with a look at offensive lineman Hunter Erb.

Hunter Erb was an Army All-American.
Class: Freshman

Height/Weight: 6-foot-6, 325 pounds

2021 stats: 3-star recruit according to Rivals.com; Army All-American

Projected 2022 role: Backup offensive lineman

A impressive physical specimen, Erb's role has yet to be decided. He's likely a better guard, but could play tackle due to A&M's lack of depth at the position. He's probably going to be able to handle the physical aspects of college football right off the bat, but the speed of pass rushers may be an issue. But there won't be many stronger players at any position in any class.

